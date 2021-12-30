The Story Behind the Marshall Fire

Produced by: Katie Eastman, Bryan Wendland

Katie and Nic Ferrington had just built what they thought was their forever home in the Spanish Hills neighborhood of Boulder County. After living in an RV for nearly a year with their two young girls and nine chickens, they were ready for the comforts of a house again. But just months after moving in, the Marshall Fire took it all away.

“You can’t imagine having lost everything and yet the fact that we’re doing it, and we’re going through it, and we’ve processed the emotions, and we’re pulling together closer as a family, I have no doubt wherever we end up in life we’re going to be just fine,” said Nic.

Like so many, they are underinsured but will rebuild anyway. The Ferringtons have been hopping from rental to rental in Boulder County, and eight of their chickens, who miraculously escaped, are being cared for by Luvin’ Arms Animal Sanctuary. On July 26, the Ferringtons received their build permit, and now they wait to schedule work to prep for a foundation.